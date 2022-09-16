TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022 _____ 983 FPUS54 KCRP 160807 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 TXZ343-162230- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ443-162230- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ243-162230- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ234-162230- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ239-162230- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ242-162230- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ342-162230- Coastal Kleberg- 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ442-162230- Kleberg Islands- 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ344-162230- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ244-162230- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ245-162230- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ345-162230- Aransas Islands- 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ346-162230- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ246-162230- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ247-162230- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ347-162230- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ447-162230- Calhoun Islands- 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ233-162230- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ232-162230- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ241-162230- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ231-162230- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ240-162230- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ229-162230- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ230-162230- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 307 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. 