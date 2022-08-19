TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022

_____

683 FPUS54 KCRP 190754

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

TXZ343-192145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ443-192145-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ243-192145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ234-192145-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ239-192145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ242-192145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ342-192145-

Coastal Kleberg-

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ442-192145-

Kleberg Islands-

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ344-192145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ244-192145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ245-192145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ345-192145-

Aransas Islands-

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ346-192145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ246-192145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ247-192145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ347-192145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ447-192145-

Calhoun Islands-

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ233-192145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ232-192145-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ241-192145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ231-192145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ240-192145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ229-192145-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ230-192145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

254 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

JCP/TC

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather