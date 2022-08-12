TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 11, 2022

_____

861 FPUS54 KCRP 120840

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

TXZ343-122115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ443-122115-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ243-122115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ234-122115-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ239-122115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ242-122115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ342-122115-

Coastal Kleberg-

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing

to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-122115-

Kleberg Islands-

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-122115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ244-122115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing

to northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ245-122115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ345-122115-

Aransas Islands-

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ346-122115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ246-122115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ247-122115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ347-122115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ447-122115-

Calhoun Islands-

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ233-122115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ232-122115-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ241-122115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ231-122115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ240-122115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ229-122115-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ230-122115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

87/HA

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather