Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

TXZ343-082130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ443-082130-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ243-082130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ234-082130-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ239-082130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-082130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ342-082130-

Coastal Kleberg-

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ442-082130-

Kleberg Islands-

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ344-082130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ244-082130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ245-082130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ345-082130-

Aransas Islands-

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ346-082130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ246-082130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ247-082130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ347-082130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ447-082130-

Calhoun Islands-

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ233-082130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ232-082130-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ241-082130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ231-082130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ240-082130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5

to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ229-082130-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ230-082130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

