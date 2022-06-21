TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022

092 FPUS54 KCRP 210836

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

TXZ343-212145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ443-212145-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-212145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ234-212145-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ239-212145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Hot with highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ242-212145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ342-212145-

Coastal Kleberg-

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ442-212145-

Kleberg Islands-

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-212145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ244-212145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ245-212145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ345-212145-

Aransas Islands-

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ346-212145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ246-212145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ247-212145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ347-212145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ447-212145-

Calhoun Islands-

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ233-212145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Hot with highs

around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ232-212145-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20

mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ241-212145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20

mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ231-212145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Hot with highs

around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ240-212145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ229-212145-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Hot with highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

$$

TXZ230-212145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Hot with highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

$$

TMT/TWH

