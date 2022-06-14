TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ443-151015-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy . Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy . Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ243-151015-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ234-151015-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ239-151015-

Webb-

Including the cities of Webb, Bruni, and Orvil

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ242-151015-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ342-151015-

Coastal Kleberg-

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ442-151015-

Kleberg Islands-

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy . Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ344-151015-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ244-151015-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ245-151015-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ345-151015-

Aransas Islands-

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ346-151015-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ246-151015-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ247-151015-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ347-151015-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift and PortOConnor

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ447-151015-

Calhoun Islands-

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy . Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy . Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ233-151015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ232-151015-

Bee-

Including the cities of Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ241-151015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ231-151015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, hazy, windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ240-151015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hazy, windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ229-151015-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ230-151015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

308 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Hazy, windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 102.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

