TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 5, 2022

_____

602 FPUS54 KCRP 060853

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

TXZ343-062145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-062145-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-062145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Heat index values up to 112 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ234-062145-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ239-062145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Webb, Bruni, and Orvil

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 113 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 113 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

$$

TXZ242-062145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Heat index values up to 112 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ342-062145-

Coastal Kleberg-

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-062145-

Kleberg Islands-

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-062145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-062145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ245-062145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ345-062145-

Aransas Islands-

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy with lows around 80. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-062145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ246-062145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ247-062145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ347-062145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift and PortOConnor

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ447-062145-

Calhoun Islands-

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy . Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-062145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ232-062145-

Bee-

Including the cities of Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ241-062145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 113 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ231-062145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

104. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 114 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ240-062145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 113 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ229-062145-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 114 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index values up to 113 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 111 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

$$

TXZ230-062145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 114 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 112 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 110 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

$$

87/83

