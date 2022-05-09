TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022

788 FPUS54 KCRP 090825

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

TXZ343-092145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20

mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ443-092145-

Nueces Islands-

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ243-092145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ234-092145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ239-092145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 115 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 114 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ242-092145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ342-092145-

Coastal Kleberg-

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ442-092145-

Kleberg Islands-

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ344-092145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-092145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ245-092145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ345-092145-

Aransas Islands-

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ346-092145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ246-092145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ247-092145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ347-092145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-092145-

Calhoun Islands-

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ233-092145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ232-092145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ241-092145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ231-092145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ240-092145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 111 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ229-092145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 116 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 115 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ230-092145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

325 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 114 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 112 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

