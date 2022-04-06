TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy to areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Windy

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Nueces Islands-

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy to areas

of fog this morning. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and less humid with lows in the lower

60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy to areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Windy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy to areas

of fog this morning. Windy and not as warm with highs around 80.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy to areas of fog this morning. Sunny, windy with

highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north

20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the upper

90s.

Coastal Kleberg-

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy to areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Windy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Kleberg Islands-

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy to areas

of fog this morning. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and less humid with lows in the lower

60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy to areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to north around 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy to areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Windy

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 90.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy to areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10

to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

Aransas Islands-

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy to

areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy and less humid with lows around

60. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy to areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10

to 15 mph, increasing to north around 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy to areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15

to 20 mph, increasing to north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy to areas

of fog this morning. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy to

areas of fog this morning. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs around 80.

Calhoun Islands-

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy to

areas of fog this morning. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and less humid with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy to areas

of fog this morning. Windy and not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25

mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Windy and not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy to areas of fog this morning. Sunny, windy with

highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north

20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

319 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

