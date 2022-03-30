TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

TXZ343-302115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ443-302115-

Nueces Islands-

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ243-302115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-302115-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ239-302115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ242-302115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-302115-

Coastal Kleberg-

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs around 90. West winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ442-302115-

Kleberg Islands-

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ344-302115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ244-302115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ245-302115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ345-302115-

Aransas Islands-

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ346-302115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ246-302115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Breezy

with highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ247-302115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ347-302115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ447-302115-

Calhoun Islands-

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ233-302115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Breezy

with highs around 90. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ232-302115-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ241-302115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-302115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-302115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-302115-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ230-302115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

