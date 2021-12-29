TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

TXZ343-292300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Becoming windy and much colder.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy and much colder. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-292300-

Nueces Islands-

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-292300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-292300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-292300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-292300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ342-292300-

Coastal Kleberg-

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-292300-

Kleberg Islands-

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-292300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ244-292300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-292300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-292300-

Aransas Islands-

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-292300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ246-292300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ247-292300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-292300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-292300-

Calhoun Islands-

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-292300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ232-292300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-292300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-292300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-292300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-292300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ230-292300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

310 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TE/MCZ

