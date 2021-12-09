TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

859 FPUS54 KCRP 090833

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

TXZ343-092245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ443-092245-

Nueces Islands-

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ243-092245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ234-092245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ239-092245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ242-092245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ342-092245-

Coastal Kleberg-

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ442-092245-

Kleberg Islands-

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ344-092245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ244-092245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ245-092245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ345-092245-

Aransas Islands-

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ346-092245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ246-092245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ247-092245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ347-092245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ447-092245-

Calhoun Islands-

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ233-092245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ232-092245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ241-092245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ231-092245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ240-092245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ229-092245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ230-092245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

233 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

ANM/MCZ

