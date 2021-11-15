TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 14, 2021

_____

994 FPUS54 KCRP 150904

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

TXZ343-152315-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-152315-

Nueces Islands-

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-152315-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-152315-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ239-152315-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-152315-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-152315-

Coastal Kleberg-

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-152315-

Kleberg Islands-

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-152315-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-152315-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-152315-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-152315-

Aransas Islands-

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-152315-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-152315-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-152315-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-152315-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-152315-

Calhoun Islands-

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-152315-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-152315-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-152315-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-152315-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ240-152315-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-152315-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ230-152315-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

304 AM CST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

ANM/MCZ

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather