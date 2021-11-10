TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Nueces Islands-

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Aransas Islands-

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

339 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

PH/EMF

