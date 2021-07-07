TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021 _____ 496 FPUS54 KCRP 070847 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 TXZ343-072200- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ443-072200- Nueces Islands- 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ243-072200- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ234-072200- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ239-072200- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ242-072200- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ342-072200- Coastal Kleberg- 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ442-072200- Kleberg Islands- 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ344-072200- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ244-072200- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ245-072200- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ345-072200- Aransas Islands- 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ346-072200- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ246-072200- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ247-072200- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ347-072200- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ447-072200- Calhoun Islands- 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ233-072200- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ232-072200- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ241-072200- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ231-072200- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ240-072200- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ229-072200- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ230-072200- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 347 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TMT/HAA _____