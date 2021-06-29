TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

_____

349 FPUS54 KCRP 290821

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

TXZ343-292130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, becoming numerous by late morning and early afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ443-292130-

Nueces Islands-

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ243-292130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ234-292130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible until late afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ239-292130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ242-292130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ342-292130-

Coastal Kleberg-

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ442-292130-

Kleberg Islands-

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-292130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ244-292130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ245-292130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ345-292130-

Aransas Islands-

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ346-292130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ246-292130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ247-292130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ347-292130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ447-292130-

Calhoun Islands-

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ233-292130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible until late afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ232-292130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ241-292130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ231-292130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ240-292130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ229-292130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ230-292130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

MCZ/JCP

_____

