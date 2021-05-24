TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021 _____ 038 FPUS54 KCRP 240850 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 TXZ343-242200- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ443-242200- Nueces Islands- 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ243-242200- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ234-242200- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ239-242200- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ242-242200- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ342-242200- Coastal Kleberg- 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ442-242200- Kleberg Islands- 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ344-242200- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ244-242200- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ245-242200- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ345-242200- Aransas Islands- 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ346-242200- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ246-242200- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ247-242200- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ347-242200- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ447-242200- Calhoun Islands- 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ233-242200- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ232-242200- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ241-242200- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ231-242200- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ240-242200- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ229-242200- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ230-242200- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 350 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ 87/HAA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather