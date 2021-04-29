TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 _____ 153 FPUS54 KCRP 290824 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 TXZ343-292145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ443-292145- Nueces Islands- 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ243-292145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ234-292145- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ239-292145- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ242-292145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ342-292145- Coastal Kleberg- 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ442-292145- Kleberg Islands- 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ344-292145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ244-292145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ245-292145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ345-292145- Aransas Islands- 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ346-292145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ246-292145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ247-292145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ347-292145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ447-292145- Calhoun Islands- 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ233-292145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ232-292145- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ241-292145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ231-292145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ240-292145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ229-292145- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ230-292145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 324 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ ANM/TMT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather