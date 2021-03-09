TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021 _____ 175 FPUS54 KCRP 090856 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 TXZ343-092230- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ443-092230- Nueces Islands- 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ243-092230- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ234-092230- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ239-092230- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ242-092230- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ342-092230- Coastal Kleberg- 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ442-092230- Kleberg Islands- 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ344-092230- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ244-092230- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ245-092230- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ345-092230- Aransas Islands- 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ346-092230- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ246-092230- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ247-092230- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ347-092230- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ447-092230- Calhoun Islands- 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ233-092230- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ232-092230- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ241-092230- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ231-092230- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ240-092230- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ229-092230- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ230-092230- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 256 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TWH/TC _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather