TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021

_____

417 FPUS54 KCRP 160940

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

TXZ343-162315-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of light rain late in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 5 to

10 increasing to 25 to 35 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-162315-

Nueces Islands-

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

light rain late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 5 to 10 increasing to 25 to 35 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ243-162315-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain late in the

afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 10 to 15 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to

35.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-162315-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 10 to 15 increasing to 16 to 26 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light rain with light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Not as cold. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter

of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind

chill readings 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

light freezing rain in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-162315-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings around 15 in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain. A chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of light rain, a slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ242-162315-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of light rain late in the afternoon. Not as

cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 10 to 15

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-162315-

Coastal Kleberg-

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of light rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a

chance of light rain late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings

10 to 15 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ442-162315-

Kleberg Islands-

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of light rain early in the afternoon. A

chance of light rain late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill

readings 13 to 23 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-162315-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of light rain late in the afternoon. Not

as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 5 to 10

increasing to 25 to 35 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-162315-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 10 to 15 increasing to 25 to 35 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

25 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-162315-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 10 to 15 increasing to 23 to 33 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then light rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ345-162315-

Aransas Islands-

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of light rain late in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 10 to 15

increasing to 22 to 32 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then light rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Lows around 40. East winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ346-162315-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings 10 to 15 increasing to 20 to 30 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then light rain

after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind

chill readings 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-162315-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 10 to 15 increasing to 22 to 32 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light rain likely and light freezing rain after

midnight. Not as cold. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter

of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill

readings 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

light freezing rain in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to

33 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ247-162315-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 5 to 10 increasing to 20 to 30 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind

chill readings 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-162315-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 5 to 10 increasing to 18 to 28 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind chill readings

24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-162315-

Calhoun Islands-

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 5 to 15 increasing to 19 to 29 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-162315-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 10 to 15 increasing to 17 to 27 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain and light rain in the

evening, then light freezing rain likely after midnight. Not as

cold. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings

19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

light freezing rain in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to

32 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ232-162315-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

10 to 15 increasing to 19 to 29 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light freezing rain and light rain likely after

midnight. Not as cold. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter

of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ241-162315-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain late in the

afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 10 to 15 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain. A chance of light

rain in the evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Not

as cold. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind

chill readings 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-162315-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 10 to 15 increasing to 19 to 29 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light freezing rain likely after midnight. Not as

cold. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows

around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

readings 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-162315-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

10 to 15 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Wind

chill readings 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

light freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ229-162315-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 to 15 increasing to 22

to 32 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Wind chill

readings 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, a

slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-162315-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

340 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings 10 to 15 increasing to 20 to 30 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of light freezing rain. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, a

slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TMT/TC

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather