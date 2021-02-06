TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

_____

578 FPUS54 KCRP 060922

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

TXZ343-062245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

TXZ443-062245-

Nueces Islands-

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ243-062245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ234-062245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ239-062245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ242-062245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ342-062245-

Coastal Kleberg-

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

TXZ442-062245-

Kleberg Islands-

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ344-062245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

TXZ244-062245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ245-062245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

TXZ345-062245-

Aransas Islands-

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ346-062245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ246-062245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ247-062245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

TXZ347-062245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ447-062245-

Calhoun Islands-

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ233-062245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ232-062245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ241-062245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ231-062245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

TXZ240-062245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ229-062245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ230-062245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

322 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

MCZ/BF

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather