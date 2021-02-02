TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021

117 FPUS54 KCRP 020922

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

TXZ343-022230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-022230-

Nueces Islands-

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ243-022230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ234-022230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-022230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ242-022230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ342-022230-

Coastal Kleberg-

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ442-022230-

Kleberg Islands-

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ344-022230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ244-022230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ245-022230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ345-022230-

Aransas Islands-

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ346-022230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ246-022230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ247-022230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ347-022230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ447-022230-

Calhoun Islands-

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ233-022230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ232-022230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ241-022230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ231-022230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ240-022230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ229-022230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ230-022230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

322 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

