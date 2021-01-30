TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Nueces Islands-

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

north winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Aransas Islands-

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

351 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

