Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

TXZ343-102215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-102215-

Nueces Islands-

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. East winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-102215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late

afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s

in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ234-102215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely early

in the morning, then showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ239-102215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ242-102215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ342-102215-

Coastal Kleberg-

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ442-102215-

Kleberg Islands-

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ344-102215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ244-102215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late

afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ245-102215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ345-102215-

Aransas Islands-

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. East winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Windy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-102215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to around mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ246-102215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ247-102215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely early

in the morning, then showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ347-102215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely early

in the morning, then showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-102215-

Calhoun Islands-

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs around 60. East winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Windy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ233-102215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ232-102215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late

afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ241-102215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ231-102215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late

afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ240-102215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ229-102215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ230-102215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

323 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

