TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest
15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ443-282300-
Nueces Islands-
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning
and afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ243-282300-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ234-282300-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Cooler. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ239-282300-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the late morning and early afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ242-282300-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ342-282300-
Coastal Kleberg-
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon. Rain showers and thunderstorms likely late
in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ442-282300-
Kleberg Islands-
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon. Rain showers and thunderstorms likely late
in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. North winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ344-282300-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ244-282300-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ245-282300-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around
50. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ345-282300-
Aransas Islands-
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning
and afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north
20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ346-282300-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Cooler. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ246-282300-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Cooler. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ247-282300-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Cooler. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late
morning and afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ347-282300-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning
and afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ447-282300-
Calhoun Islands-
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning
and afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy,
cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ233-282300-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Cooler. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ232-282300-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around
70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ241-282300-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ231-282300-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ240-282300-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ229-282300-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ230-282300-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
358 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
