TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

_____

600 FPUS54 KCRP 110933

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

TXZ343-112300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-112300-

Nueces Islands-

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-112300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-112300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ239-112300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ242-112300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-112300-

Coastal Kleberg-

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-112300-

Kleberg Islands-

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-112300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-112300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-112300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-112300-

Aransas Islands-

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-112300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-112300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ247-112300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-112300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-112300-

Calhoun Islands-

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-112300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ232-112300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-112300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-112300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-112300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ229-112300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-112300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

333 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CB/JM

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather