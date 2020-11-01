TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

_____

908 FPUS54 KCRP 010839

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

TXZ343-012230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ443-012230-

Nueces Islands-

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ243-012230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-012230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-012230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-012230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-012230-

Coastal Kleberg-

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-012230-

Kleberg Islands-

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ344-012230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ244-012230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-012230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ345-012230-

Aransas Islands-

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ346-012230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ246-012230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-012230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ347-012230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-012230-

Calhoun Islands-

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-012230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-012230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-012230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-012230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-012230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light northeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-012230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-012230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

239 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

HAA/72

PH/83

_____

