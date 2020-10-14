TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
_____
254 FPUS54 KCRP 140851
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
TXZ343-142215-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ443-142215-
Nueces Islands-
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ243-142215-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ234-142215-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ239-142215-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ242-142215-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ342-142215-
Coastal Kleberg-
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ442-142215-
Kleberg Islands-
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ344-142215-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ244-142215-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ245-142215-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ345-142215-
Aransas Islands-
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ346-142215-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ246-142215-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ247-142215-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ347-142215-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ447-142215-
Calhoun Islands-
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ233-142215-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ232-142215-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ241-142215-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ231-142215-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ240-142215-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ229-142215-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ230-142215-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
351 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather