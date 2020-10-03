TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020
489 FPUS54 KCRP 030836
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
TXZ343-032130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ443-032130-
Nueces Islands-
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ243-032130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northwest
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ234-032130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light north winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ239-032130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ242-032130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ342-032130-
Coastal Kleberg-
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ442-032130-
Kleberg Islands-
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ344-032130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ244-032130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light north winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ245-032130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ345-032130-
Aransas Islands-
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ346-032130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ246-032130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ247-032130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light north winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ347-032130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ447-032130-
Calhoun Islands-
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ233-032130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ232-032130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ241-032130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ231-032130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ240-032130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ229-032130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ230-032130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
84/87
