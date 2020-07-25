TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions with hurricane conditions
possible. North winds 25 to 30 mph increasing to northeast 35 to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature around 80. East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph becoming southeast 30 to 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Nueces Islands-
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions with hurricane conditions
possible. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph increasing to east 40 to
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
20 to 25 mph increasing to northeast 30 to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 50 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 70s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
east 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon.
Rain showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around
30 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions with hurricane conditions
possible. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
increasing to northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts
to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Kleberg-
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions with hurricane conditions
possible. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph
increasing to northeast 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 70s. East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts
to around 60 mph becoming southeast 30 to 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Kleberg Islands-
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions with hurricane conditions
possible. North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph
becoming east and increasing to 45 to 65 mph with gusts to around
90 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature around 80. East winds 40 to 50 mph becoming southeast
35 to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming
east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Near steady temperature around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to east
30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature around 80. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
20 to 25 mph increasing to northeast 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 70s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 25 to 30 mph increasing to east 30 to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Aransas Islands-
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph increasing to east 40 to 50 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 30 to 40 mph becoming
southeast 30 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature
around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature
around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Calhoun Islands-
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts
to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 30 to 35 mph becoming
southeast 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
east 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 70s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 25 to 30 mph becoming east 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
419 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the
morning. Rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
