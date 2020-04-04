TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020
957 FPUS54 KCRP 040808
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
TXZ343-042130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ443-042130-
Nueces Islands-
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ243-042130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ234-042130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
early afternoon. Rain showers and thunderstorms likely late in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ239-042130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ242-042130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ342-042130-
Coastal Kleberg-
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs around
70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ442-042130-
Kleberg Islands-
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Rain showers
and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ344-042130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature
around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ244-042130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ245-042130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ345-042130-
Aransas Islands-
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ346-042130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ246-042130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ247-042130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
early afternoon. Rain showers and thunderstorms likely late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ347-042130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Rain
showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ447-042130-
Calhoun Islands-
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Rain showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ233-042130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ232-042130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ241-042130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ231-042130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ240-042130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ229-042130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ230-042130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
