TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Nueces Islands-

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Coastal Kleberg-

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Kleberg Islands-

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Aransas Islands-

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Calhoun Islands-

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

337 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

