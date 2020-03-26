TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

_____

917 FPUS54 KCRP 260841

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

TXZ343-262145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ443-262145-

Nueces Islands-

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-262145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-262145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-262145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-262145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-262145-

Coastal Kleberg-

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-262145-

Kleberg Islands-

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-262145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ244-262145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-262145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ345-262145-

Aransas Islands-

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-262145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ246-262145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-262145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ347-262145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-262145-

Calhoun Islands-

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-262145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-262145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light north winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-262145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-262145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light north winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-262145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-262145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-262145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

341 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TMT/ANM

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather