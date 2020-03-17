TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

_____

913 FPUS54 KCRP 170840

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

TXZ343-172145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-172145-

Nueces Islands-

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-172145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-172145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ239-172145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of through the day. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-172145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ342-172145-

Coastal Kleberg-

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-172145-

Kleberg Islands-

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-172145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-172145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-172145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-172145-

Aransas Islands-

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-172145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-172145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ247-172145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-172145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-172145-

Calhoun Islands-

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-172145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ232-172145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-172145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ231-172145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-172145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ229-172145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ230-172145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

MCZ/CB

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather