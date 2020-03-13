TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

_____

517 FPUS54 KCRP 130822

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

TXZ343-132200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ443-132200-

Nueces Islands-

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-132200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-132200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-132200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ242-132200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-132200-

Coastal Kleberg-

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-132200-

Kleberg Islands-

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-132200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ244-132200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-132200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-132200-

Aransas Islands-

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-132200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ246-132200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-132200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ347-132200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-132200-

Calhoun Islands-

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-132200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-132200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-132200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ231-132200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-132200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ229-132200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ230-132200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

322 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

JV/TE

_____

