TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Nueces Islands-
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Kleberg-
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Kleberg Islands-
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Aransas Islands-
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Calhoun Islands-
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
314 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
