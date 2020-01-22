TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ443-222245-

Nueces Islands-

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

TXZ243-222245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ234-222245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ239-222245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ242-222245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely until late afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ342-222245-

Coastal Kleberg-

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ442-222245-

Kleberg Islands-

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ344-222245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ244-222245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ245-222245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ345-222245-

Aransas Islands-

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-222245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ246-222245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ247-222245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ347-222245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ447-222245-

Calhoun Islands-

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ233-222245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ232-222245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ241-222245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

TXZ231-222245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ240-222245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ229-222245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ230-222245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers likely late

in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

