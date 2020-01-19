TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020



883 FPUS54 KCRP 191013

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

TXZ343-192315-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ443-192315-

Nueces Islands-

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ243-192315-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ234-192315-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ239-192315-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ242-192315-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ342-192315-

Coastal Kleberg-

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ442-192315-

Kleberg Islands-

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ344-192315-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ244-192315-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ245-192315-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ345-192315-

Aransas Islands-

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ346-192315-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ246-192315-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ247-192315-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ347-192315-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ447-192315-

Calhoun Islands-

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ233-192315-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ232-192315-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ241-192315-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ231-192315-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ240-192315-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ229-192315-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ230-192315-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

413 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

81/87



