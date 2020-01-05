TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
TXZ343-052245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ443-052245-
Nueces Islands-
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ243-052245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ234-052245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ239-052245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ242-052245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ342-052245-
Coastal Kleberg-
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ442-052245-
Kleberg Islands-
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ344-052245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ244-052245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ245-052245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ345-052245-
Aransas Islands-
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ346-052245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ246-052245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ247-052245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ347-052245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light north winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ447-052245-
Calhoun Islands-
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ233-052245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ232-052245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ241-052245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Light north winds increasing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ231-052245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ240-052245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Light north winds increasing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ229-052245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ230-052245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
