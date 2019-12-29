TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
TXZ343-292300-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ443-292300-
Nueces Islands-
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ243-292300-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ234-292300-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ239-292300-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ242-292300-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ342-292300-
Coastal Kleberg-
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ442-292300-
Kleberg Islands-
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ344-292300-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ244-292300-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ245-292300-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ345-292300-
Aransas Islands-
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ346-292300-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ246-292300-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ247-292300-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ347-292300-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ447-292300-
Calhoun Islands-
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ233-292300-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ232-292300-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ241-292300-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ231-292300-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ240-292300-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ229-292300-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ230-292300-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
348 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
