TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

151 FPUS54 KCRP 160951

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

TXZ343-162230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-162230-

Nueces Islands-

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Rain showers likely late in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ243-162230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-162230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-162230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-162230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ342-162230-

Coastal Kleberg-

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ442-162230-

Kleberg Islands-

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ344-162230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. A slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-162230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-162230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ345-162230-

Aransas Islands-

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. A slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ346-162230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-162230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A chance of

showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-162230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the morning. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-162230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ447-162230-

Calhoun Islands-

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-162230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. A slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ232-162230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ241-162230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-162230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

north winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-162230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-162230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north

winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ230-162230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north

winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LS/CB

