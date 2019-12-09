TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Nueces Islands-
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north with
gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to
around 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Coastal Kleberg-
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Kleberg Islands-
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Aransas Islands-
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Calhoun Islands-
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
north with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the northeast with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning, then areas of fog
late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
317 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 10 mph increasing to north with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
