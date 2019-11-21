TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Nueces Islands-

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Kleberg Islands-

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Aransas Islands-

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

225 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

