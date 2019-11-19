TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Nueces Islands-
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog late in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Kleberg-
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Kleberg Islands-
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature
in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog late in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Aransas Islands-
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog late in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog late in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog
late in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Calhoun Islands-
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog late in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Widespread dense fog early in the
morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
336 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
