TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019

_____

543 FPUS54 KCRP 100943

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

TXZ343-102245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-102245-

Nueces Islands-

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ243-102245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-102245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-102245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ242-102245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-102245-

Coastal Kleberg-

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-102245-

Kleberg Islands-

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-102245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-102245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-102245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-102245-

Aransas Islands-

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows around

40. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-102245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ246-102245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ247-102245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-102245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-102245-

Calhoun Islands-

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Very windy. Much colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-102245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ232-102245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ241-102245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-102245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ240-102245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-102245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ230-102245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

85/87

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather