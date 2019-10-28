TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019

831 FPUS54 KCRP 280809

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

TXZ343-282130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-282130-

Nueces Islands-

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Much

cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-282130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ234-282130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-282130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ242-282130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ342-282130-

Coastal Kleberg-

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ442-282130-

Kleberg Islands-

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-282130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-282130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ245-282130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ345-282130-

Aransas Islands-

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-282130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-282130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-282130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-282130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ447-282130-

Calhoun Islands-

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy, cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-282130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ232-282130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ241-282130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ231-282130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ240-282130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ229-282130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ230-282130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

309 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

MCZ/ANM

