TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019
_____
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
TXZ343-242200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ443-242200-
Nueces Islands-
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ243-242200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ234-242200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ239-242200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ242-242200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ342-242200-
Coastal Kleberg-
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ442-242200-
Kleberg Islands-
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ344-242200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ244-242200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ245-242200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ345-242200-
Aransas Islands-
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ346-242200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ246-242200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ247-242200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ347-242200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ447-242200-
Calhoun Islands-
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ233-242200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ232-242200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ241-242200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ231-242200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ240-242200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
TXZ229-242200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
TXZ230-242200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
