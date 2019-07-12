TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019

_____

499 FPUS54 KCRP 122000

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

TXZ343-130945-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-130945-

Nueces Islands-

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-130945-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light west winds increasing

to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ234-130945-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ239-130945-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ242-130945-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

northeast winds. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ342-130945-

Coastal Kleberg-

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-130945-

Kleberg Islands-

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-130945-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light west winds increasing

to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-130945-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ245-130945-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ345-130945-

Aransas Islands-

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-130945-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 111 to 116 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ246-130945-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 112 to 117 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ247-130945-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings

around 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ347-130945-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings

108 to 112 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ447-130945-

Calhoun Islands-

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-130945-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ232-130945-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index

readings 111 to 116 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ241-130945-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ231-130945-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index

readings around 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ240-130945-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index

readings around 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ229-130945-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ230-130945-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

300 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

KC/MCZ

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather