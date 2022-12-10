TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Willacy Island-

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature around 60.

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

