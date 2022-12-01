TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ 967 FPUS54 KBRO 010957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 TXZ253-011700- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ255-011700- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a chance of rain. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ355-011700- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and drizzle. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ455-011700- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a chance of rain this morning. Rain likely this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and drizzle. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ252-011700- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ254-011700- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ354-011700- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ248-011700- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ249-011700- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ250-011700- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ353-011700- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ251-011700- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and drizzle. Near steady temperature around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ351-011700- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ454-011700- Willacy Island- 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and drizzle. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ451-011700- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Widespread dense fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature around 70. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather